Death Notices:
Castro- Cristobal, 77, of Centralia died on Dec. 2, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
Dix- Darrel L., 78, of Woodland passed away on November 29, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
Kinning- Dean R., 60, of Ariel passed away on November 26, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
Koons- Herman Dene, 94, of Longview passed away on December 28, 2022 at home. Steele Chapel
Kraley- Carole Ann, 78, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away December 27, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Poulsen- Debra Dannette, 68, of Kalama passed away on December 31, 2022 at her residence. Steele Chapel
Richards- Fred Ernest, 92, of Longview passed away on December 31, 2022 at St. Johns Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Riddle- Angela Rose, 41, of Kelso passed away on December 17, 2022 in Kelso. Dahl McViker Funeral Home
Schauer- Sheila Kay, 65, of Longview passed away on December 29, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Crematory
Wheatley- Randall E., 60, of Woodland passed away on December 4, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
Williams- Diedre H., 46, of Longview died on December 9, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services
