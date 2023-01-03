Death Notices:

Castro- Cristobal, 77, of Centralia died on Dec. 2, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Dix- Darrel L., 78, of Woodland passed away on November 29, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Kinning- Dean R., 60, of Ariel passed away on November 26, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Koons- Herman Dene, 94, of Longview passed away on December 28, 2022 at home. Steele Chapel

Kraley- Carole Ann, 78, of Clatskanie, Oregon passed away December 27, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Poulsen- Debra Dannette, 68, of Kalama passed away on December 31, 2022 at her residence. Steele Chapel

Richards- Fred Ernest, 92, of Longview passed away on December 31, 2022 at St. Johns Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

Riddle- Angela Rose, 41, of Kelso passed away on December 17, 2022 in Kelso. Dahl McViker Funeral Home

Schauer- Sheila Kay, 65, of Longview passed away on December 29, 2022 at her home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Crematory

Wheatley- Randall E., 60, of Woodland passed away on December 4, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Williams- Diedre H., 46, of Longview died on December 9, 2022. All County Cremation and Burial Services