Death Notices
Death Notices

Bailey - Janet Eileen, 68, of Castle Rock, passed away at home November 22, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Barnes - James Albert, 92, of Longview, passed away November 27, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Bonsey - John Bonell, 93, of Longview, died November 25, 2020 at an adult care home in Newberg, Ore. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Campbell - Lorna Lillian, 91, of Kelso, passed away November 28, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Cress - Tracy Lynn, 55, of Castle Rock, passed away at home November 21, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Dutton - John Daniel, 65, of Longview, died on November 23, 2020 in Vancouver. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria Oregon is in charge of the arrangements.

Higginbotham - Shirley, 71, of Longview, died November 25, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Jodry - Milton Douglas, 82, of Kelso, passed away at Highlander Place on November 23, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Mason - Donald Thompson, 87, of Longview, died November 11, 2020 at PeaceHealth SW Medical Center in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

McCarrey - Ann Marie, 56, of Kelso, died November 22, 2020 at her home in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

McNally - Eugene Noel, 83, of Longview, died on November 27, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Pellham - Lloyd, 71, of Rainier, Ore., passed away November 26,2020 in Vancouver. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Stefanik - Joseph John, 77, of Longview, died November 24, 2020, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Swengel - Harriet, 87 of Longview, died November 25, 2020 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tennant - Sandra Lark, 72, of Kelso, died November 25, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

