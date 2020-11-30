Bailey - Janet Eileen, 68, of Castle Rock, passed away at home November 22, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Barnes - James Albert, 92, of Longview, passed away November 27, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Bonsey - John Bonell, 93, of Longview, died November 25, 2020 at an adult care home in Newberg, Ore. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Campbell - Lorna Lillian, 91, of Kelso, passed away November 28, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Cress - Tracy Lynn, 55, of Castle Rock, passed away at home November 21, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service.

Dutton - John Daniel, 65, of Longview, died on November 23, 2020 in Vancouver. Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria Oregon is in charge of the arrangements.

Higginbotham - Shirley, 71, of Longview, died November 25, 2020 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Jodry - Milton Douglas, 82, of Kelso, passed away at Highlander Place on November 23, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.