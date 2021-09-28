 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Cox — Randall "Randy" Clifford, 65, of Kalama, died Sept. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Ertzberger — Elvagene, 96, of Kelso, died Sept. 26 at a senior living facility. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Richards — Albert Eugene, 82 of Longview, died Sept. 26 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Richards — Betty Ann, 71 of Longview, died Sept. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Snedden — George Franklin, 78 of Silver Lake, died Sept. 24 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

