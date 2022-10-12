 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices:

Frostad- John R., 83, of Longview, Washington passed away on October 10, 2022 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Manuel- Jan Stacy, 68, of Longview, Washington passed away on October 10, 2022 at home. Steele Chapel

Smith- Steven Dale, 69, of Castle Rock, Washington passed away at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington on October 11, 2022. Columbia Funeral Service.

