Death Notices

Backstrom — Ellen, 88, of Longview, died Feb. 12 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Browne — Dan Michael, 75, of Longview, died Jan. 29 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Buckley — Mary Elaine, 75, of Rainier, died Feb. 9 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Dickinson — Jane D., 68, of Longview, died Feb. 9 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Kjelland — Terresa A., 65, of St. Helens, Oregon, died Feb. 11 at Community Home Health & Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mitchell — Billy Edwin, 87 of Kelso, died Feb. 12 at Canterbury Gardens. Columbia Funeral Service.

