Death Notices
Death Notices

Galletti — Kelley, 62, of Castle Rock, died May 30, 2021, at his home in Castle Rock. Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Lehner — May, 92, of Longview, died May 29, 2021, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

