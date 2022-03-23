 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Carter — Daniel L., 80, of Kelso, died March 19 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Gensler — Jeffrey J., 55, of Vader, died March 19 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Merila — Judy Irene, 76, of Kelso, died March 15 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Sells — Clifford Joe, 73, of Longview, died March 18 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

