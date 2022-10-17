 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Allen, Jr. — Henry William, 79, of Longview, died Oct. 8 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Francisco — Cathy I., 68, of Castle Rock, died Oct. 6 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

West — Richard H., 85, of Longview, died Oct. 11 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

