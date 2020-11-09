 Skip to main content
McGlinchy - Helen Lorraine, 87, of Longview, died on November 5, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Niemi - Roger Donald, 81, of Longview, passed away November 8, 2020 at Canterbury Gardens. Columbia Funeral Service.

Thomson - William David, 80, of Longview, died November 6, 2020 at SW PeaceHealth in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

