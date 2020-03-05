Death Notices
Death Notices

DEATHS

Fisher — Gleneva Grace, 97 of Castle Rock died February 29 at Longview Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home

Fuller — Lewis Dean, 81 of Longview, died February 23 at home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Lewis — Patty F., 88, of Longview, died March 5 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Matthews — Delos D., 87 of Kelso died March 1 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Pruitt — Mary Ann, 53 of Longview died March 01 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Savage — Bessie, 83 of Longview died March 4 at Community Home Health and Hospice Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel At Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Sires — Victoria Marie, 66 of Castle Rock died February 27 at Hospice. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Stanley — Michael W., 64 of Longview died March 4 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

Wolden — Betty Jane, 92, of Longview, died February 29 at Canterbury Inn. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

