Hardin — Steve Allen, 66, of Longview, died July 11, 2020, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Heitz — Sharlie Ann, 33 of Longview, died July 6, 2020, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Munsch — Chad Leroy, 43 of Longview, died July 8, 2020, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Vazquez — Kimberly Marie, 47 of Longview, died July 8, 2020, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Zilmer — Leslie "Les" Walter, 68, of Longview, died July 12, 2020, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.