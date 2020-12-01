French - Mary A., 69 of Ryderwood, Wash., died November 30, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

McDowell - Duane Eugene, 81, of Woodland, Wash., passed on November 26, 2020 in his home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Noteboom - William Harry, 93, of Longview, Wash., passed away at St. John Medical Center on November 29, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Patterson - Herbert Alfred, 92, of Bonney Lake, Wash., died on November 29, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. Steele Chapel.