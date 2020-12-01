 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

French - Mary A., 69 of Ryderwood, Wash., died November 30, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

McDowell - Duane Eugene, 81, of Woodland, Wash., passed on November 26, 2020 in his home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Noteboom - William Harry, 93, of Longview, Wash., passed away at St. John Medical Center on November 29, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Patterson - Herbert Alfred, 92, of Bonney Lake, Wash., died on November 29, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Care Center in Bonney Lake, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News