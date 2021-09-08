 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bateman — Rebecca Evelyn, 94, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 4 in Longview. 

Bennett — Mary A., 86 of Cathlamet, died Sept. 6 at Community Home Health and Hospice.

Brackett — Eva Marie, 96, of Longview, died Aug. 31 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Carlson — Maxine M., 91, of Kelso, died Sept. 5 at an adult care home. 

Davis — Patricia F., 68, of Longview, died Sept. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. 

England — Rea Gaylord "Reggie", 67, of Longview, died Sept. 2 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Jones — Barbara Joyce, 70, of Longview, died Aug. 29 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lefebvre  — Judy L., 61 of Clatskanie, died Sept. 5 at Community Home Health and Hospice.

Wood — James Harvey, 85, of Battle Ground, died Aug. 29. Layne's Funeral Services Inc.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News