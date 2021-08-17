 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Ellingson — Gill, 74, of Longview, died Aug. 9 at an adult family home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Fowler — Larry Wayne, 72, of Longview, died Aug. 15 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hackett — Phillip K., 65, of Vancouver, died Aug. 16 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Higdon — Clyde H., Jr., 68, of Woodland, died Aug. 7 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

McCoy — Christina May, 42, of Longview, died Aug. 14 in Portland. Steel Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Molt — Bernard Eugene, 90, of Carrolls, died Aug. 5, 2021, at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Moore — Terry "Michael", 76, of Longview, died Aug. 15 at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Scooter — Elbert Eugene, 66 of Longview, died Aug. 13, at the Americana Health and Rehab Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Orr — Olive Bertha, 94, of Kelso, died Aug. 15 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Otton — Samuel, 56, of Longview, died Aug.  10 at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Polston — Todd C., 43, of Kelso, died Aug. 8 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wesley — Richard G., 75, of Kelso, died Aug. 7 at an adult care facility in Kelso. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

