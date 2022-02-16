 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Granger — Norman L., 90, of Longview, died Feb. 13. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Vallencourt — Scott Douglas, 49, of Longview, died Feb. 15 at Another Option, Night Hawk. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

