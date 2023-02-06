Clearwater- Jeffrey David, 74, of Castle Rock passed away on February 1, 2023 at his home in Castle Rock. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery
Cochran- Edna Marthann, 62, of Kelso passed away February 3, 2023 at Sunnyside Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service
Harrison- Vicki Irene, 68, of Kelso passed away on February 2, 2023 at an adult care facility in Woodland. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery
Kolman-Hunter- Mildred Neta, 94, of Castle Rock passed away on February 2, 2023 at Highlander Place. Columbia Funeral Service.
Myklebust- Charles Thomas, 86, of Longview passed away on February 1, 2023 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel
Sudar- Lonnie "Lon", 70, of Longview passed away on February 2, 2023 at his home in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery
Wheeler- Shirley A., 92, of Longview passed away on February 1, 2023 at an adult assisted living facility in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery
