Ashworth — Timothy A., 71, of Kelso, died Jan. 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Davis — Rosetta May, 80, of Longview, died Jan. 27 at a Longview adult care facility. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Iverson — Darlene Carol, 79, of Kelso, died Jan. 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Vickers — Linda Lou, 70, of Kelso, died Jan. 27 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.