 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Findlay — Carol Anne, 93, of Longview, died Oct. 29 at Timber Hill Place, Corvallis, Oregon. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Pettit-Douglas — Cathileen Olive, 83, of Ocean Park, died Oct. 28 at Beacon Hill Rehabilitation, Longview. Columbia Funeral Service. 

Wadlow — Ruth Ellen, 77, of Longview, died Oct. 27 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How having a baby changes your body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News