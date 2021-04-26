 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Anglin - Kathy Lillian, 65, of Longview, Wash., died April 22, 2021 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

Lomax - Daniel A., 61, of Vernonia , Ore., died April 23, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Newman - Stanford C., 98, of Kelso, Wash., died April 25, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Rodriguez - Berta Angela, 74, of Olympia, Wash., died April 20, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Tift - Ted Joe, 69, of Longview, Wash., died April 21, 2021 at Providence Seaside in Seaside, Ore. Steele Chapel.

Wallingford - Donna K., 78, of Longview, Wash., , died April 23, 2021 at home of natural causes. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services.

