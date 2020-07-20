× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowman - Cheryl D., 61,of Kelso, died July 17, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Clegg - David Owen, 81, of Longview, died July 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Falsetto - Albert Eugene, 85, of Kelso, died July 16, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

McClinton - Norma J., 88, of Castle Rock, died July 17, 2020 at an Adult Care Facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

McDuffie - Patrick N., 69 of Groves, Texas died July 17,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Pitcher - Marjorie Elaine Pitcher, died July 15, 2020 in Cowlitz County. Steele Chapel.