Amaro — Jamina, 31, of Longview, died Dec. 16 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Arocha — Gary Sr., 74 of Kelso, died Dec. 14 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Breland — Carlson L. Jr., 87, of Kelso, died Dec. 17 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Gester — Frieda Ann, 73, of Longview, died Dec. 18 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Gyllenberg — Ann, 85, of Longview, died Dec. 17 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.