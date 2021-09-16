 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice
0 entries

Death Notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clark — Michele L., 48, of Longview, died Sept. 14 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Smithem — David Allen, 70, of Longview, died Sept. 5 at Ray Hickey House, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What is Discord?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News