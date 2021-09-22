Death Notice

 Skip to main content
Boultinghouse — Donald J., 53, of Longview, died Sept. 20 at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Brown — Norman Redman, 80 of Kelso, died Sept. 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital, Portland. Columbia Funeral Service.

Paxson — Jennifer Ann, 45 of Longview, died Sept. 14 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sexton — Kelly L., 61, of Longview, died Sept. 21 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Weedman — William Howard, 95 of Castle Rock, died Sept. 21 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

