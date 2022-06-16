 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notice

Death Notice:

Lovelace- Pamela Jean, 74, of Vancouver, WA passed away on June 9, 2022 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery

McGuire- Sylvia Theresa, 75, of Longview passed away on June 14, 2022. Steele Chapel

Vanhook- Ellen Marie, 86, of Longview passed away on June 13, 2022 at Canterbury Gardens. Steele Chapel

