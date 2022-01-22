 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notice

Horrocks — Velia B., 84, of Kelso, died Jan. 18 in Maricopa, Arizona. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

