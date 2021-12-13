Death Notice

Fillpot — Donald James, 84, of Kelso, died Dec. 4 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Greeley — Randy Dale, 68, of Longview, died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Huntington — Peggy Louise, 90, died Dec. 8 at home Hubbard Funeral Home.

McCoy — Gregory H. "Greg," 81, of Kelso, died Dec. 10 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Richards — Grant, 74, of Silver Lake, died Dec. 10 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wulff — Allen J., 79, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 9 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.