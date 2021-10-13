death notice

 Skip to main content
Athey — Lauren Vernon, 72, of Longview, died Oct. 9 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Chambers — Robert F., 96, of Kelso, died Sept. 24 at home. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Murphy — Patrick, 71, of Kelso, died Oct. 11 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Reeves — Sharon Marquerite, 81, of Longview, died Oct. 11 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

