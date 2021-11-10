 Skip to main content
Death Notice
Death Notice

Kephart — Steven Dale, 71, of Kelso, died Nov. 7 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

