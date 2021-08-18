Death Notice

 Skip to main content
Martin — Margaret Joan, 88, of Longview, died Aug. 13 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sooter — Elbert Eugene, 66, of Longview, died Aug. 13 at the Americana Health and Rehab Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

