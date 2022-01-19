Death Notice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue — Roger Dale Jr., 38, of Longview, died Jan. 13 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Graham — David Michael, 65, of Kelso, died Jan. 14 in Longview. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Lindgren — Donald A., 69, of Longview, died Jan. 11. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Pierce — Carol J., 93, of Woodland, died Jan. 16. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Raynor  — Harry Ranford III, 63, of Rainier, died Jan. 8 in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service.

Scott — Donna Marie 75 of Renton, Washington, died Jan. 14 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Straw — Gary W., 64, of Longview, died Jan. 14 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tennant-Spinden — Lorri Anne, 60, of Kelso, died Jan. 16 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

