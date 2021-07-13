 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice
0 entries

Death Notice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Peckham — Elaine Vera, 86, of Longview, died July 9 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Six egg substitutions for vegan cooking and baking

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News