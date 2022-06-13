 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notice

Death Notice:

VanHoosen- Freddie Robert, 83, of Longview passed away of June 8, 2022. Steele Chapel

Shipman- Dorothy Carolyn, 99, of Puyallup passed away on June 8, 2022. Steele Chapel

