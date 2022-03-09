Death Notice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brett — Gerald Dale, 71, of Longview, died March 7. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Humphreys — Gordon, of Toledo, died March 5 at home. Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.

Jones — Robert Walter, 83, of Kelso, died March 4 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Neuenswander — Irvin L., 73, of Longview, died March 3 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Ritzman — James O., 79, of Longview, died Feb. 25. All County Cremations and Burial Services.

Smith — Eric Roland, 59, of Kelso, died March 1 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

