Death Notice

Abbott — Margaret, 92, of Port Orchard, Washington, died Oct. 22 at Park Vista Living in Port Orchard. Columbia Funeral Service.

Armstrong — Jody A., 60,of Battle Ground, died Oct. 30 at Community Home Health && Hospice, Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Guisinger — George LeRoy, 91 of Rainier, died Oct. 29 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

