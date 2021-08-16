 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Bailey — Shirley E., 92, of Longview, died Aug. 13 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Bina — Susan, 65, of St. Helens, died Aug. 15 at home. Oregon Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Clancy — Randi, 74, of Longview, died Aug. 12 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Hepler — Ralph S., 85, of Longview, died Aug. 14 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Magoon — James, 82, of Kelso, died Aug. 11. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Munger — Shirley Mae, 91, of Wilsonville, Ore., died Aug. 12, at The Springs at Wilsonville, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Peterson — Cameron D., 57, of Longview, died Aug. 15 at the Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Trebnik — Philip Norbert, 64, of Kelso, died Aug. 11 at Harborview Hospital, Seattle. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

