Dean Wesley Carriker

October 6, 1977 — June 1, 2021
On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Longview resident Dean W. Carriker passed away at home.
Dean was a kind, witty, hardworking man with a love and passion for hunting, fishing, and country/ ’80s rock music. All who knew him loved him and knew they were loved by him. His spontaneity and humor kept everyone entertained. Every life he touched was irrevocably changed for the better and he will be forever missed.
Dean is survived by his soulmate and wife, Chandra Carriker; four sons, Skyler, Dean Jr., Shae and Sediah; a daughter, Alainna; and two grandchildren, Kayden and Colton.
Dean is survived by his mother, Donna Carriker; father Dan White; twin brother Danny (Candace) Carriker; an older sister, Lillian Carriker; six nephews, six nieces, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa White; his Grandma and Grandpa Murray; his son, Anthony Hite; Uncle Benny White; and cousins Bouch Dills, Chuke Dills and Bobbi Jo Dills.
Dean’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Family Faith Christian Center in Longview.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.