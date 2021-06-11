Dean Wesley Carriker

October 6, 1977 — June 1, 2021

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Longview resident Dean W. Carriker passed away at home.

Dean was a kind, witty, hardworking man with a love and passion for hunting, fishing, and country/ ’80s rock music. All who knew him loved him and knew they were loved by him. His spontaneity and humor kept everyone entertained. Every life he touched was irrevocably changed for the better and he will be forever missed.

Dean is survived by his soulmate and wife, Chandra Carriker; four sons, Skyler, Dean Jr., Shae and Sediah; a daughter, Alainna; and two grandchildren, Kayden and Colton.

Dean is survived by his mother, Donna Carriker; father Dan White; twin brother Danny (Candace) Carriker; an older sister, Lillian Carriker; six nephews, six nieces, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa White; his Grandma and Grandpa Murray; his son, Anthony Hite; Uncle Benny White; and cousins Bouch Dills, Chuke Dills and Bobbi Jo Dills.

Dean’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Family Faith Christian Center in Longview.