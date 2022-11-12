March 1935—Nov. 2022

On November 4, 2022, Dean Robert Johnson, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at home surrounded by his family.

Dean was born in Portland, Oregon in 1935. He moved to Longview in 1954 after marrying his high school sweetheart, Shirley.

Survivors include his wife Shirley (68 years), his daughters Linda Johnson, Lori Sumpter and Connie Blanchard, His grandchildren Alexander VanCuren and Alyssa VanCuren, his brother Jay Johnson, his sister Emmalu Lamping and his sons in law Tom Grinsfelder and Jack Blanchard.

Dean and Shirley enjoyed traveling in their RV all over the U.S. spending many Fall months in Palm Desert, CA. They also traveled the world on many cruises. Family vacations included trips to Disneyland, Kauai, the beach, houseboating on Lake Shasta, and cruises to Alaska and Europe.

Extra special trips with just the grandchildren were a road trip to Disneyland, Rouge River, Canada, and the beach.

Dean and his brother Bill Potter (deceased) ran a very successful plumbing and sheet metal business. Dean and Shirley owned and maintained several apartment and commercial properties, never fully retiring.

Hobbies included woodworking, classic cars, boating, traveling, and spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Dean’s Life will be held at the Longview Country Club on November 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Friends and family are invited to join us and share a feast of appetizers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to our local Hospice center who helped us through such a difficult time.