June 8, 1941—February 21, 2020
Dean Ray Armstrong passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by daughters, Sandra Lynn Blevins, Teresa “Janelle” Blevins, and Kellie Marie Pettigrew, Granddaughter, Amie Armstrong, and Care Provider, Sarah Ellis.
Dean was a pipe fitter at Weyerhaeuser for 42 years and spent his life riding horses, raising cattle, and farming hay fields. He was an avid and accomplished Heeler in the sport of team roping and rodeo, having won countless competitions.
He is survived at home by his Wife of 38 years, Dianna Lee Armstrong. His love for Dianna has never wavered and he fought hard to stay by her side as long as possible. Dean was preceded in death by a son, James Kelly Blevins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Dementia Society of America and/or the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund.
