Dean Alden Weibel

After a four-year stint in the Navy, and graduating from Central Washington College, he became an elementary school teacher in Longview, Washington. He was recognized by his peers as an advocate for public education, joining the WEA board of directors helping shape education policy in Washington state through the 1970s. The students who were in Dean’s classes always felt cared for and important. He loved making small mistakes so students would see that it was OK to be imperfect, it just mattered that you tried. While living in Longview, Dean was involved in many community activities including executive director for the Chinook Council of the Boy Scouts and deacon for the Longview Community Church. Family was his most important job, however, with long weekends at the beach cabin and summer-long trips around the U.S. making family central to all he did.