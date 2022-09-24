 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean Alden Weibel

Dean Alden Weibel

Dec. 31, 1930 — Sept. 18, 2022

Dean Weibel, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St Anne’s Hospital in Burien, Washington. He was born December 31, 1930, in Madrid, Nebraska, spending most of his life in or around Vancouver, Washington.

After a four-year stint in the Navy, and graduating from Central Washington College, he became an elementary school teacher in Longview, Washington. He was recognized by his peers as an advocate for public education, joining the WEA board of directors helping shape education policy in Washington state through the 1970s. The students who were in Dean’s classes always felt cared for and important. He loved making small mistakes so students would see that it was OK to be imperfect, it just mattered that you tried. While living in Longview, Dean was involved in many community activities including executive director for the Chinook Council of the Boy Scouts and deacon for the Longview Community Church. Family was his most important job, however, with long weekends at the beach cabin and summer-long trips around the U.S. making family central to all he did.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Donna; a brother, Merlin (Phyllis); a sister, Janice (Don, deceased.); his children, Glenda (Robert), Mike (Barbara) and Dave (Kathy); his grandchildren, Zachary, Brendan, Olivia, Bridget and Sydney; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dean will be interred at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, Washington. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at the Lake Wilderness Lodge, 22500 S.E. 248th St., Maple Valley, WA 98038. Thoughts and memories can be left at www.bonnywatson.com.

