Dawn Lee Dreier

Aug. 6, 1946 — April 14, 2022

Dawn Lee (Morris) Dreier passed away peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington on April 14, 2022. Dawn was 75 years old.

She was born in the town of Kewanee, Illinois, on August 6, 1946, to Marjorie and Clifford Morris. The family relocated to Castle Rock, Washington, in 1948 where Dawn remained until her graduation in 1964. She attended Lower Columbia College and earned an associate of arts degree in general studies. It was there she met her future husband, Richard Lee Dreier, at a computer dance. The two were married on December 17, 1966. Dawn worked as an executive secretary at the Lower Columbia Mental Health center in Longview, as well as Community Home Health & Hospice until the birth of her daughter, Brittany.

Dawn loved connecting with her community and family. She went out of her way to ensure everyone who crossed her path felt valued, welcomed and loved. Dawn opened her home to many a theater-kid offering snacks, a friendly ear, and warmth. In her spare time, Dawn enjoyed reading, researching genealogy, telling stories from her childhood, musicals and laughing with her loved ones. She was full of zest and life, often erupting into song to keep her friends and family entertained.

Dawn was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Morris; her father, Clifford Morris; and her beloved cousin, Linda Lockwood. Dawn is survived by her husband, Richard Dreier; her daughter, Brittany Dreier; her brothers, Steve and Allen Morris; and her beloved nieces and nephew: Angie, Dawn, Jennell, Tara, Stephanie, Merissa and Josh.

“Life is for the living!” —Dawn Dreier

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. May 14 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s association in her honor.