David William Smith

Nov. 3, 1944 — May 18, 2022
David graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963. He worked for more than 40 years at the Longview Goodwill.
He was active in church and the Longview Pioneer Lions Club. He enjoyed singing religious songs. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, Jerry Smith. He is survived by his brother, Duaine Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing of his body takes place from 9 a.m. to noon May 25 at Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden, 1939 Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. A graveside service will be held afterward at 2 p.m. at Bunker Hill Cemetery.
A church service will be scheduled for a future date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.