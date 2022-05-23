David William Smith

Nov. 3, 1944 — May 18, 2022

David graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963. He worked for more than 40 years at the Longview Goodwill.

He was active in church and the Longview Pioneer Lions Club. He enjoyed singing religious songs. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, Jerry Smith. He is survived by his brother, Duaine Smith, and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing of his body takes place from 9 a.m. to noon May 25 at Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Garden, 1939 Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. A graveside service will be held afterward at 2 p.m. at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

A church service will be scheduled for a future date.