March 24, 1961—July 14, 2021
David Wayne Chamberlain passed away at home on July 14, 2021. He was born to Allan and Susie Chamberlain in Longview, Wash., on March 24, 1961. David was the youngest of four boys who all spent their early childhood years at home on Columbia Heights Rd. Eventually David and Family moved to a house in Longview. David attended St. Rose School with his three brothers and graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1978, he also attended Washington State University. David worked at JC Penney’s and Fasteners for most of his career before retirement. David knew all the sizes of nuts and bolts and was a valuable expert helping with family hardware projects. He was an avid fire works planner and designer, and enjoyed the 4th of July every year. Impressing friends and family with magnificent new fireworks displays and will be missed tremendously by all on this holiday.
David is survived by his mother Susan, brothers Marvin, Vernon, and Tom and many nieces, nephews and relatives. David is preceded in death by his father Allan.
A funeral mass is planned for July 26, 2021 at 11am at St. Rose Catholic Church. A burial service will follow at 2pm at the Longview Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Rose Catholic Church.
