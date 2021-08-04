September 23, 1930 — July 27, 2021

Longtime local resident David Walter Kell passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kelso at the age of 90.

David was born in Franklin, North Carolina, to Meade and Elizabeth Kell on September 23, 1930. He was the eighth of nine children and grew up in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. David rode a train west to Longview as a young man and found work at International Paper Co. David held several positions there, but spent the majority of his time driving machines in the chip pile and worked in the log yard. David retired from International Paper after 40 years.

Shortly after moving to the local area, David married Lorene Trusty. Lorene grew up in Georgia and the two knew of each other through family prior to moving to Longview, but didn’t get acquainted until they moved west. They had three children: Dale, Robert, and Vickie. David and Lorene were married for 67 years. When asked the secret to their longevity, David quipped with the usual sparkle in his eye, “She married a good man.” He wasn’t wrong. David was kind hearted, loving, and generous.