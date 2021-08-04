September 23, 1930 — July 27, 2021
Longtime local resident David Walter Kell passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kelso at the age of 90.
David was born in Franklin, North Carolina, to Meade and Elizabeth Kell on September 23, 1930. He was the eighth of nine children and grew up in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. David rode a train west to Longview as a young man and found work at International Paper Co. David held several positions there, but spent the majority of his time driving machines in the chip pile and worked in the log yard. David retired from International Paper after 40 years.
Shortly after moving to the local area, David married Lorene Trusty. Lorene grew up in Georgia and the two knew of each other through family prior to moving to Longview, but didn’t get acquainted until they moved west. They had three children: Dale, Robert, and Vickie. David and Lorene were married for 67 years. When asked the secret to their longevity, David quipped with the usual sparkle in his eye, “She married a good man.” He wasn’t wrong. David was kind hearted, loving, and generous.
David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods hunting deer and elk with sons Dale and Robert. He raised and trained hounds to hunt bears, cougars, and bobcats. David could often be found on the banks of the Columbia River fishing for steelhead or sturgeon with his friends and family. He belonged to the Cowlitz Beekeepers Association and was well known locally for his honey. David loved his bees. He grew an impressive garden that could (and often did) feed his family, friends, and neighborhood. When people came to visit, David often said, “I’m sure proud you came to see me.” His family and friends are sure proud and fortunate to have known him.
David is survived by his wife, Lorene Kell; children Dale and his wife, Patty Kell, of Castle Rock, Robert Kell of Toutle, and Vickie and husband Ray Yaun of Kelso; his sister Fawn Chamblee and brother Porter Kell of Longview; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A potluck Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at Pleasant Hill Grange. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 11th Ave, Longview, WA 98632.
