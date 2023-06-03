Dec. 2, 1942—May 21, 2023

KELSO—David Vernon Carlson, 80, of Kelso Washington, passed away on May 21 after a long battle with cancer.

Dave Carlson was born on December 3, 1942, to Vernon Carlson and Ester (Hahn) Warren in Kelso Washington. Dave graduated from Kelso High School in 1960, “Beer Wines and Whiskey were the class of 1960”. After which he enlisted in the Army Security Agency in 1960. Boot Camp Fort Ord, California. School in Fort Devens, Massachusetts one year. Stationed Chitose, Japan for two years. Discharged in 1963 and moved to Houston Texas and worked in Hotel business for two years. Moved to Seattle to work in heating/cooling manufacturers.

In year 1961, Dave met Shirley (Franklin) Carlson in Kelso, WA. They married in 1967. Dave and Shirley went on to have two children, Dackry in 1968 and Cammeth Carlson in 1970.

In 1967, David transferred to Billings, MT as traveling sales rep., and in 1969 transferred to Lakewood, WA.

Year 1971, David moved back to Kelso, WA to join father in heating and cooling business, Carlsons Heating and Air Conditioning. David purchased the company from father in 1978.

When divorced in 2003, David met his life partner and fell in love with Nadine Carter.

In 2009, Dave Carlson semi- retired and spent two months traveling Fiji Islands with life partner Nadine. At that time, he turned the business over to son, Dack Carlson.

He is survived by children Dackry, Cammeth and daughter in law Lori Carlson. Grandchildren Gabrelle, Chloe, Chandler, Colton and Ivy. Great Grandchild Lainey. Siblings Cindy Adams, Sue Whetham-Rand, and Debbie Carlson, with many nieces/nephews, and great nieces/nephews. Long term partner Nadine Carter. Her children Tina and Russel Stout. Grandchildren Richard, Ashley and Tristen and many great grandchildren.

He predeceased by His father and Stepmother Vern and Maxine Carlson, his brother and sister, Pam and Randy Carlson, his Mother and Stepfather Esther and Elmer Warren, his sister Candy.

Services will be held at Longview-Kelso Elks #1482 on Sunday, June 11 at 2:00—6:00 p.m. Please come prepared with funny or uplifting stories about our father and your friend so we know it’s okay to smile through the tears.