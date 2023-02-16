David Sorrell was born October 26th, 1941, to Russell and Lottie Sorrell in Rochester, WA, and passed away on February 7, 2023, in Vancouver, WA. After attending Rochester High School, he moved to Longview in the 70’s and remained untill a short rime before his passing. He spent his time fishing the rivers of Washington state, always trying for the “big one.” He enjoyed hunting every fall, playing cards, bowling, razor clam digging, and spending time with friends. He is preceeded in death by his parents Russell and Lottie, sisters Norma and Betty. He is survived by a brother, Steve Sorrell of Rochester,WA, sister Becky (Dowane) Olsen of Rochester, WA. Son Russ Ugelstad of Puyallup,WA. Daughters: Lynn Watson of Vancouver, WA, Lisa Strutz (Ray) of Umatilla, OR, Nicole Sorrell (Richard) of Vancouver, WA and Korbi Sorrell (Scott) of Kelso,WA. And many grand and great-grandchildren. A potluck service will be held at the American Legion 1250 12th Ave. Longview at 3:00 p.m. on March 4th, we would love everyone who knew him to attend and share stories and their favorite dish.