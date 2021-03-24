January 4, 1940 — March 13, 2021
David LeRoy Oswald passed away unexpectedly at home on March 13, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, to LeRoy and Eileen Oswald. He moved to the Northwest when he was stationed at McChord Air Force Base.
He resided in Longview for 60 years working at Weyerhaeuser and retired from Reynolds Aluminum in 2001. He umpired in the local area for 52 years. He did community service as a member of the Kelso Elks and also was the Exalted Ruler from 1995 to 1996.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Columbia Umpires Association, 3803 Gardenia St., Longview, WA 98632.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Kelso-Longview Elks at 900 Ash Street, Kelso, WA 98626. Phone: 360-425-1482.
To view Dave’s full obituary, share memories and leave condolences for the family, please visit the Steele Chapel website at: www.longviewmemorialpark.com.
