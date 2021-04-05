David Lee Forbush

Passed on March 22, 2021

David was born in 1940 to Frank and Hazel Forbush in Longview, Wash. He married Katherine Eagen, his wife of over 60 happy years of marriage. Together they raised 10 wonderful children and created a big loving family.

He was proud of each of his children and the family he had. David made the Alaska Seafood business his career. He spent 40 years doing what he loved, going to Alaska every summer to manage salmon operations there and returning in the fall to plan and prepare for the next year. In 40 years, he never missed a summer in Alaska.

David designed their retirement beach house and upon retirement, he and Katherine moved in. Gardening and bird watching became his passions. He grew enough potatoes, corn and other vegetables to send every member of the family home with a sack of fresh produce every time they visited.

David is survived by his wife, Katherine; nine children, 15 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

David was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a trusted friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds, Wash., on April 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.