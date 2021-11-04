David Keith Miller

David graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, in 1959. From there he joined the Navy and was based in San Diego, California at Fort Pendleton. He served as a Navy Corpsman. After his military service, he moved back to Longview, Washington and started a family. He then started working at Weyerhaeuser in Longview and he remained working there for 39 years. Upon his retirement in 2002, he moved to Vancouver, Washington. He spent those years going to the cabin with his brother, Jim McCulley; and also spending time with his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was dearly loved by all.