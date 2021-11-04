 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Keith Miller
0 entries

David Keith Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David Keith Miller

Sept. 11, 1941 — Nov. 1, 2021

David Keith Miller, 80, of Vancouver, Washington, passed peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on November 1, 2021.

David graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, in 1959. From there he joined the Navy and was based in San Diego, California at Fort Pendleton. He served as a Navy Corpsman. After his military service, he moved back to Longview, Washington and started a family. He then started working at Weyerhaeuser in Longview and he remained working there for 39 years. Upon his retirement in 2002, he moved to Vancouver, Washington. He spent those years going to the cabin with his brother, Jim McCulley; and also spending time with his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was dearly loved by all.

David is survived by daughter, Lisa Pierre; son, Jeff Miller; daughter, Stephanie Amick; grandson, David Abustallo; granddaughter, Katie Abustallo; grandson, Kody Miller; granddaughter, Cassandra Amick; grandson, Michael Pierre; grandson, Raiden Lehnert; great-granddaughter, Delaney Abustallo; great-grandson, Hayden Morring; sister, Linda Boswell; sister, Sue Miller; brother, Wayne Lovingfoss; brother, Jim McCulley; and brother, Pat McCulley.

A memorial service will from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at The Marshall House-Officers Row, 1301 East Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to talk to kids about climate change

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News