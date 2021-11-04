Sept. 11, 1941 — Nov. 1, 2021
David Keith Miller, 80, of Vancouver, Washington, passed peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on November 1, 2021.
David graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, in 1959. From there he joined the Navy and was based in San Diego, California at Fort Pendleton. He served as a Navy Corpsman. After his military service, he moved back to Longview, Washington and started a family. He then started working at Weyerhaeuser in Longview and he remained working there for 39 years. Upon his retirement in 2002, he moved to Vancouver, Washington. He spent those years going to the cabin with his brother, Jim McCulley; and also spending time with his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was dearly loved by all.
David is survived by daughter, Lisa Pierre; son, Jeff Miller; daughter, Stephanie Amick; grandson, David Abustallo; granddaughter, Katie Abustallo; grandson, Kody Miller; granddaughter, Cassandra Amick; grandson, Michael Pierre; grandson, Raiden Lehnert; great-granddaughter, Delaney Abustallo; great-grandson, Hayden Morring; sister, Linda Boswell; sister, Sue Miller; brother, Wayne Lovingfoss; brother, Jim McCulley; and brother, Pat McCulley.
A memorial service will from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at The Marshall House-Officers Row, 1301 East Evergreen Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.
