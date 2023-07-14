David John Wood

Jully 22, 1964 - May 18, 2023

LONGVIEW - David John Wood was born on July 22, 1964 in Vancouver, WA. In 1970, he moved to Longview with his parents and five siblings where he remained until his death on May 18, 2023 at the age of 58.

Dave graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1982. He was the owner of Wood Furnishings, Inc. which he founded in 1988 before the age of 24. He enjoyed running his own business, helping customers find the right piece of furniture and finishing it to their specifications. Dave also loved the "art of the deal", with an endless supply of patience for negotiating the best terms for every business transaction.

Dave was a passionate car guy who loved drag racing his pristine electric blue 1966 Pontiac GTO on PNW tracks. He was most at home in his massive custom built shop, improving every vehicle that came his way. As a younger man, he also enjoyed snowboarding and water sports, spending many happy hours with family and friends, especially his youngest brother Kevin, whom he worked with for over 25 years. Dave was also a lifelong fan of rock music and always had his electric guitar at the ready in his music room.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Nick Wood, and three brothers, Brian, Greg and Peter Wood. He is survived by his mother, Judy Wood, his sister, Christina and her husband, Paul Rawlins, his youngest brother, Kevin and his wife, Didi, along with four nephews, a niece and their children. Dave's unexpected death leaves a massive hole in the heart of his family, especially his mother whom he devoted his life to over the past three years.

A celebration of life will be held at Riverdale Raceway (250 Rodale Dr, Toutle, WA) on August 6 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Our family welcomes all of Dave's friends, racing buddies, and business associates to join us as Dave crosses the final finish line.