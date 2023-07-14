Jully 22, 1964—May 18, 2023

LONGVIEW—David John Wood was born on July 22, 1964 in Vancouver, WA. In 1970, he moved to Longview with his parents and five siblings where he remained until his death on May 18, 2023. Dave graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1982, and by 1988 he founded Wood Furnishings, Inc in downtown Longview. In Dave’s words, “Started Wood Furnishings at age 23… working like a dog ever since, but love my job!”

When he wasn’t working, Dave was a passionate car guy who loved drag racing his pristine blue 1966 Pontiac GTO on PNW tracks. He was most at home in his massive shop, improving every vehicle that came his way. As a younger man, he enjoyed snowboarding and water sports, spending many happy hours with friends and family, especially Kevin, his youngest brother who worked with him for over 25 years. Dave was also a lifelong fan of rock music, with his electric guitar always at the ready in his music room.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Nick Wood, and three brothers, Brian, Greg and Peter Wood. He is survived by his mother, Judy Wood; his sister, Christina and her husband, Paul Rawlins; his youngest brother, Kevin and his wife, Didi; his sister-in-law, Yvonne; along with four nephews and great nephews, a niece and great niece, and numerous aunts and uncles. Dave’s unexpected death leaves a massive hole in the heart of his family, especially his mother whom he dedicated many hours caring for over the past few years.

A celebration of life will be held at Riverdale Raceway (250 Rodale Dr, Toutle, WA) on August 6 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Our family welcomes all of Dave’s friends, racing buddies, and business associates to join us as Dave crosses the final finish line.